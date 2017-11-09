pool profit.io

Considering how competitive has Bitcoin mining become, this can be the difference between making a profit and barely surviving. This page aims to clear the things out.

There are many mining pools with many different payout schemes and while you might not see it at first sight, the fees vary vastly .

Using the real blockchain data, we calculate a new indicator called Net Block Reward . It is a net value from an average block distributed amongst the miners. Naturally – the higher, the better.

Select one of the pools by clicking on its row and check the last column to see how better or worse the other pools payouts are. Please note that these values reflect a long term consistent mining, not some specific mining strategies.

How Do We Calculate Net Block Reward?

METHOD A

for reward scheme where TxFees are NOT shared with miners

$$ \text{Block Reward} \cdot (1 - \text{Pool Fee}) = \text{Net Block Reward} $$

METHOD B

for reward scheme where TxFees are FULLY shared with miners

$$ \text{Average Block Value} \cdot (1 - \text{Pool Fee}) = \text{Net Block Reward} $$

METHOD C

for reward scheme where TxFees are PARTLY shared with miners

$$ \text{Block Reward} \cdot (1 - \text{Pool Fee}) + \text{TxFees} \cdot (1 - \text{PoolFeeTx}) = \text{Net Block Reward} $$

DEFINITIONS

Block Reward - standard network reward for discovering BTC block given to miner. Currently this bounty is 12.5 bitcoins. TxFees - the sum of transaction fees for transactions mined in the block. Avg TxFees - average value of TxFees generated by the pool in the last 30 days. Average Block Value - total value of average Bitcoin block generated by the pool in the last 30 days (Block Reward + Avg TxFees). Pool Fee - standard fee applied by the pool based on reward scheme. PoolFeeTx - additional pool fee applied on TXFees. Net Block Reward - net value distributed amongst the miners after pool fees are applied.

DATA COLLECTION & PROCESSING

The table above shows 12 biggest mining pools based on number of blocks generated in last 30 days.

BitFury is not included because it is a private pool.

Data Source: Block Rewards and TxFees are extracted directly from Bitcoind. Blocks are sorted based on Pool Tracking Tags listed here. Blocks containing TxFees exceeding 5 BTC are excluded from statistics. We consider them as a anomaly caused by mistakenly placed fees.

Reward Schemes: are current as of November 9, 2017; updated manually & regularly. However, please keep in mind that schemes are subject to sudden and unexpected changes made by pool operators. We will do our best to keep them up-to-date.

You can always reach us at: poolprofit [at] protonmail.com